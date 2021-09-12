DATx (DATX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $838,073.88

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $838,073.88 and $94,414.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00062507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00159714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044412 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

