Decentral Games (DG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.81 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $219.16 or 0.00477366 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $69.37 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,507 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

