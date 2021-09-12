Decentraland (MANA) Trading Down 22.6% This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $84.95 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00062854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00157727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,081,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,363,243 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

