Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $16,329.83 and approximately $6.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00078453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00129537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00181589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.73 or 0.07360244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,446.96 or 0.99739851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.49 or 0.00946965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

