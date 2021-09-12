Decentralized Machine Learning Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $404,234.05 and $2,795.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

