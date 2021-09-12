Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $762.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce $762.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $786.00 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $623.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $415.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $198.60 and a 12 month high of $444.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.26.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

