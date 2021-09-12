Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.34 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $70.34 million and $2.40 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00075004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00181835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.54 or 1.00054966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.85 or 0.07294622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00929520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003019 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,579,638 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

