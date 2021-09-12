DEEPSPACE Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $27,146.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00078007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00180842 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,852.47 or 1.00478732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07206449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.07 or 0.00898473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,828,806 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,685 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.