DeFi Bids Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $517,432.63 and $78.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00062582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00154129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00043814 BTC.

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,725,810 coins and its circulating supply is 22,855,852 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

