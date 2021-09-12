DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Reaches $7.12 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $860,000.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00074364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00131998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00185534 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.01 or 0.07312618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,925.37 or 1.00069645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.56 or 0.00977396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003047 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,616,284 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

