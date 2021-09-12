DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00184266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,821.71 or 0.99888625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.45 or 0.07284154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.74 or 0.00960786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

