DeHive Trading 32.7% Lower This Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, DeHive has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $237,893.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00078453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00129537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00181589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.73 or 0.07360244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,446.96 or 0.99739851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.49 or 0.00946965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003013 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

