Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

TACO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $309.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 55,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

