DeltaChain Market Cap Tops $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.84 or 0.00758995 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001506 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.26 or 0.01212397 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

