Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Position Raised by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,486 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.24% of Deluxe worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Deluxe by 289.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DLX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.10. 176,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,428. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

