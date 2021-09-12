Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Denny's alerts:

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Denny’s by 112,412.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.