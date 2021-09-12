DePay Market Capitalization Hits $2.83 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $42,114.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00074933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00131537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00183773 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.07310440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,824.02 or 0.99812896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.00968563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003044 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

