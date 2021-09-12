DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Tops $6.92 on Top Exchanges

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 29% lower against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $180.46 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $6.92 or 0.00015386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00078956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00126720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00180639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,006.83 or 1.00129934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.99 or 0.07199338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00901329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

