Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $167.21 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $15.54 or 0.00033748 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $167.21 million and $1.42 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

