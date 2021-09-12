Desire Market Capitalization Reaches $37,822.69 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a market cap of $37,822.69 and approximately $30,076.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.09 or 0.07452692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.00397222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.01 or 0.01405384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00127230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.47 or 0.00552733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00497376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.00340279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

