Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.50 ($8.82).

LHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

ETR LHA opened at €8.04 ($9.46) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is €9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

