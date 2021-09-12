Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Tops $4.36 on Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.36 or 0.00009695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $117,593.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

