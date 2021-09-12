DeXe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.08 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One DeXe coin can now be bought for about $11.62 or 0.00025587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeXe has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market cap of $39.68 million and $38.08 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00163492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043434 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,799 coins. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

