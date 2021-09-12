DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $151.13 or 0.00334654 BTC on major exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $27,956.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

