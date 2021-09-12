dHedge DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.36 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $18.36 million and $1.15 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00062268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00152593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00043732 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,584 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

