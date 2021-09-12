Digital Insurance Token Market Cap Tops $576,441.19 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $576,441.19 and $376.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.06 or 0.00551616 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

