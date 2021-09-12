Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $586,886.32 and $378.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00554721 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.