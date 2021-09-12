Digital Reserve Currency Tops One Day Volume of $10,223.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $10,223.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.76 or 0.00452635 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001142 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000624 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.