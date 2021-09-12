DigitalBits One Day Volume Tops $2.19 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000941 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $331.79 million and $2.19 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.22 or 0.00441331 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.67 or 0.01176343 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

