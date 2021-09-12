Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $376,234.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.41 or 0.07370913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $644.95 or 0.01423986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.48 or 0.00398490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00126412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.00556061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.78 or 0.00487466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00340784 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,745,416 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.