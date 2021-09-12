DigitalNote (XDN) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $66.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.97 or 0.00555619 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,057,435,334 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,224,441 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

