Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $625,219.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $4,471,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

