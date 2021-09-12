Dimecoin Price Down 5.5% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $277.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00139689 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

