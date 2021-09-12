Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

