disBalancer Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $174,083.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00079878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00129132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00181124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.09 or 1.00078653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.80 or 0.07268047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.00955002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,551 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

