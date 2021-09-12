Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $167,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,613,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.