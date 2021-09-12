Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up about 1.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.13% of Discovery worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Discovery by 1,280.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after buying an additional 3,074,746 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $25.16 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

