DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.0469 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $603,860.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044038 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

