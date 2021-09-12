DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Achieves $414,331.74

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. DMScript has a total market cap of $414,331.74 and $2,788.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00127655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00181659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,867.89 or 0.99649524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.03 or 0.07193744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00909891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.