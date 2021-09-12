Dock Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $69.16 million and $16.90 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.00382785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00062381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00160893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

