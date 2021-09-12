DODO (DODO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $58.68 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, DODO has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a market cap of $159.70 million and approximately $58.68 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00154200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00043837 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.