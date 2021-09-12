Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $498.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $510.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.23. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.