DoYourTip (DYT) Tops One Day Volume of $24,371.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $622,812.07 and $24,371.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00805959 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.47 or 0.01200713 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.