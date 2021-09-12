Drep [new] Price Tops $0.67 (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and $2.88 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00159194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044526 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.