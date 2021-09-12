DREP [old] Trading Down 31.3% This Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00159867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044523 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002034 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

