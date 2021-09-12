Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 295.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,553. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

