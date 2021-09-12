Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after acquiring an additional 226,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,954 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.72 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $54,309.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,667.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

