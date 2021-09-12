Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after acquiring an additional 226,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,954 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.72 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.39 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $54,309.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,667.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.