Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 1,529.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,060 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cinemark by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cinemark by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 424,852 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.