Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 28,078 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of LTC Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 48,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC opened at $33.85 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.