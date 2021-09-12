Duality Advisers LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $87.02 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

